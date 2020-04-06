There will be no British Open in 2020. The British Golf Open, one of the season’s four Majors, will be canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, as reported by the specialized portal Golf Digest. The Royal St. George’s Sandwich in England, the venue chosen for this edition, will not be able to host the historic tournament, also plagued by the advance of Covid-19 in British territory.

The British Open will canceled for the first time since World War II, in a decision made following the cancellation of another of the quintessential UK sporting events, Wimbledon. Royal and Ancient, the group that organizes The Open Championship, He waited for the suspension of the third Grand Slam of the tennis season to do the same with his major.

The tournament, which was held on dates from July 16 to 19 in Sandwich, England, will be canceled instead of looking for a date in the logical uncertainty of the calendar, but it will have compensation if all this is confirmed, as it happens with Wimbledon.

The world of golf remains, like other top-level sports, quarantined by the coronavirus. Upon cancellation of British Open must add the postponements of the Augusta Masters, which was to be held next week, and the PGA Championship, which are pending to assign new dates for its celebration if possible. Also, a final decision on the United States Golf Open, scheduled to take place from June 18 to 21 of next month, at the Winged Foot Club, in Mamoroneck (New York), and about which everything indicates that it will also be postponed.