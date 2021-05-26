The British Open expects a 75% capacity, without the chaos of the last day at the PGA

Along with the views of the coastline in Kiawah Island in the PGA Championship, it was the first time since the pandemic that a Grand slam it really sounded like one. A larger meeting could take place on the other side of the Atlantic. The R&A is optimistic that the Royal St. George’s, in Sandwich (south-eastern England) could have up to 75% capacity for the British Open, of July 15-18.

Martin SlumbersCEO of the body that governs the fate of golf with the USGA and that organizes the third ‘major’ of the calendar, said that the capacity for the oldest golf tournament could also be 25%. Everything will depend on the government regulations of Boris Johnson’s cabinet, which will not be determined until a month before the Open.

“The great uncertainty for us is clarity with the government and health authorities around social distancing, and that will determine what the atmosphere will be like at the Open,” Slumbers said. “We are building the infrastructure as we normally would, that is, the large stands that surround the 18th hole and the first, and we are building them in a way that we can adapt them for social distancing according to the rules that are established,” he added.

“I like that there are as many spectators as possible because I think that’s what sets the tournament alive, and I think it’s actually what makes the players play a little bit better,” Slumbers said.

Watching the PGA Championship from Saint Andrews, the House of GolfSlumbers said it was clear that there was a gap between the United States and the United Kingdom in terms of restrictions. What he wants to avoid is the chaos that occurred on the 18th hole of Kiawah when Phil Mickelson he was swallowed up by the crowd and had to make his way to the green. That’s a typical scene, albeit much neater, at the British Open. The crowd usually follows the final group down the fairway to the green, but at a distance and with much more order.

“We are very careful how we move and order the crowd, so we will continue to keep the crowd on the 18 side until it is all over and then we will allow them to get closer to the green,” Slumbers said. “Everything is a balance to get the emotion but ensuring that the players are safe.”

Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, apologized to Mickelson and Koepka on behalf of the PGA for the case that was organized with the invasion of the 18th hole at the Ocean Course.