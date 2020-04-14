LONDON, Apr 14 (.) – British clothing store group Next will reopen its online business after implementing additional security measures to deal with the coronavirus emergency, the company said on Tuesday.

The online business, which provides more than half of Next’s revenue, has been closed since March 26. The group’s stores closed on March 23, a day before the United Kingdom entered confinement.

According to government guidelines, online businesses can remain open.

“Next has since put in place very comprehensive additional security measures and, after consulting with colleagues and our renowned union, USDAW, will reopen very limited online starting today,” the retail group said.

(Information from James Davey; translated by Tomás Cobos)