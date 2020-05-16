Saskia Schuster receives scripts on an ongoing basis. Part of your job is to read them and see if they have the potential to commission a show or series. After five years as head of the comedy department of the British network ITV, he has made a decision: he is not going to re-order spaces or fictions for screenwriting teams made up of only men or that only have a “female vase”. He says that for every five scripts sent to him by men, he only receives one from women.

Schuster announced this decision last Monday during the Diverse festival, organized by Channel 4 and which revolves around diversity and inclusion. The board explained that it had realized that “a horrible lot” of its comedy entertainment shows are written by teams of writers who are all male. “Too often the writers’ room is not well run. It can sometimes be aggressive and a little vexatious,” Schuster said, according to various British media outlets.

One of the first actions he has done has been to change some of the agreements he had in force and hire women writers for programs that were already on the air, such as CelebAbility, a contest in which five celebrities face five anonymous people showing different skills. “If you have the same type of writers in terms of race, sexual orientation, or gender, then you only have one type of joke,” screenwriter Brona C. Titley, hired for CelebAbility, said during the festival.

During the festival, Tiley said that for the past few years she has been in 15 screenwriter rooms and in eight of them she was the only woman. “You want to represent the wide audience that is watching you. You want diversity in the voices, if not, it will not be so funny because it will not be attractive to so many people,” said the writer.

ITV, founded in 1955, is the oldest retail chain in the UK. Schuster has been working there since 2014 and came from Sky, where he held the same position the previous three years. The board has long been fighting for equality in its sector. In late 2018, he created the Comedy 50:50 initiative within ITV to implement measures of gender equality in television dedicated to comedy. This project has a database that adds 460 women scriptwriters. According to Schuster, many producers regularly complain that “there are no female writers” or that they do not know “where to find them.” Another of the actions of this initiative is to bring producers together to have 10-minute conversations with three female writers.

At the moment, the measure of not re-hiring teams of writers that are formed only by men will be in the ITV comedy department, but the gesture seems to have penetrated the main British chains and they have all echoed it. On the BBC there was even a debate on one of their radio channels.

