The British mourn in Buckingham the death of their “grandfather”

The death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, consort of Queen Elizabeth II of England, has left this Friday without his “grandfather” a good part of the British, who have gathered at the gates of Buckingham Palace amid a few tears and many bouquets of flowers.

It is the example of the British Dominic Moore, who has carried blue flowers in his hand and who, through tears, verbalized his feelings of empathy towards the monarch. “I can’t imagine how hard it must be to lose the person you’ve lived with for 73 years of your life,” he says.

The Greek-born Duke of Edinburgh accompanied Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades in a “life of service” to his adoptive nation, something that the British value highly, as indicated by many of the drawings and cards deposited on the main gate of Buckingham Palace.

“From one public worker to another, thank you for your service and devotion for this country, our queen and our troops “, one of them indicated.

“Close to the town”

In the palace the Union Jack flag flies at half mast, but some, like the 20-year-old Dominic Taylor, have deliberately traveled an hour from Exeter, in the south-west of England, to London with their own, which has symbolically deposited at the main entrance of the British royal residence.

Taylor, who defines himself as a “monarchist”, comments that, in the same way, he will later approach Windsor Castle, because he considers that there will be no figure in world monarchies “closest” than that of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who knew the problems that preoccupied society.

“When there was a problem that affected the younger generations, like mental health, climate change or any other global problem, he understood it, he really cared about people“says Taylor.

Felipe also conquered some who, like him, are not British by birth. This is the case of Gianni de Capitani, a 58-year-old Italian who has been in the United Kingdom since he reached the age of majority, and who says he feels that it’s “as if he lost his grandfather”.

An appointed date

That sentiment is even more fervent after more than a year of the pandemic, which has taken with it tens of thousands of grandparents in the United Kingdom, but also on a day that it was already marked in history of the House of Windsor.

De Capitani, who “loved” Princess Diana, recalled that April 9 was already an “important” day, because on this date they are also fulfilled. 16 years anniversary of the wedding of the heir to the Crown and eldest son of Philip, Charles of Wales, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Others, like Álvaro Salgado and Fernando Rejón, Spanish students in London, have gone to Buckingham “to gossip” the environment and admit to knowing the story of the queen’s consort thanks to the Netflix series ‘The Crown’.

In this sense, Rejón, who is studying Political Science at the University College of London (UCL), expresses that the differences between the Spanish and British monarchies have caught his attention, which, in his opinion, “enjoys transversal support” within society and is much more “modern” and “open” than the first.

The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99, just a few months before reaching the century of life. A symbolic loss for a country already battered by the pandemic that has darkened the lives of many Britons on this sunny Friday in April.