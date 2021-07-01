The British influencer who had 18 surgeries to look like BTS’s Jimin

A few days ago, the influencer shared a video on YouTube about his racial transition and claimed that he is no longer British and that you can refer to elle as “Jimin”. He explained everything that was done to them in the operations, which included facelift, temple lift, eyebrow lift, eye surgery, among other cosmetic procedures.

In the end he said that “none of this should be a reason to exclude myself from society, to dehumanize myself and embarrass myself for being who I am, a non-binary Korean person. I will never stop being the person I was born to be! “

Check out the full video here: