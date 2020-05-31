The British Government plans to give the green light to the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone shortly.

Doubts hovered over the test when the Boris Johnson government announced that it will impose two weeks of ‘quarantine’ on all those arriving from foreign countries after June 8 and led Liberty to study the delay of the race until August.

This decision has meant that some pilots, such as Carlos Sainz, have immediately flown to Great Britain in order to enter the country before the ‘quarantine’ enters into force and to complete their preparation and work on the simulator. At that time it was not clear if the Government was going to make exceptions.

Although this mandatory “quarantine” decision has not been reversed, several exceptions have been studied and one of them is for personnel related to sports and athletes in particular. And that includes F1 teams and personnel.

The decision could also have affected not only the British GP but other GPs as it would be a serious problem if every time a team’s staff returns to the UK they must be quarantined.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of Culture, has said this. “Sports could resume behind closed doors on Monday, and I quote soccer, cricket, horse racing, golf, rugby, snooker and F1, among others, although they should be followed on TV.”

Some analysts believe that the secretary’s announcement implies that British events in these sports should be offered outdoors, although traditionally the British GP has always been broadcast open through Channel 4.

There is no official calendar for the season yet, except that it will start in Austria. The Austrian government has already given the green light for the event the first two weekends of July, but always behind closed doors.

The latest draft calendar circulating has delayed the British test in late July and early August – remember that it is a double test – after the appointments of Austria, also double, and Hungary, with the Spanish GP at the Circuit, on 16 August, the full ‘ferragosto’, as they say in Italy.

