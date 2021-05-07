The British government seeks to change the venue of the Champions League final to the United Kingdom

The UK Government has offered UEFA the possibility of host the Champions League final, scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul, in order to avoid displacement of fans to a “Red zone” by Covid-19 as they just declared to Turkey.

This was stated this Friday by the UK Transport Minister, Grant Shapps. “Chelsea and Manchester City fans should not travel to Turkey for the final“, said the head of mobility in the country, once he confirmed that Turkey is on the list of countries to avoid traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schapps explained that countries on the Covid-19 red list “should not be visited except in the most extreme circumstances “and added that the government was” open “to host the final in the UK.

UEFA hoped to give both clubs a minimum of 4,000 entries each for the match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Schapps assured that the Football Association (FA) is in talks with UEFA to change the game, but that “ultimately”, it will be “a UEFA decision”.

“The UK has a successful track record of hosting spectator matches, so we are in a good position to do it. We are very open to it, but in the end it is a decision for UEFA to make. But since there are two English clubs in the final, we hope to hear what they have to say, “says the BBC.

In addition, the British Transport Minister recalled that UK citizens returning from red list countries will have to stay quarantine in a government approved hotel “for 10 days” and a quarantine could have a potential impact on players selected for Euro 2020, which begins June 11.

If the final moves to the UK, Wembley would almost certainly be the chosen stadium for the most important title fight in the ‘Old Continent’.