The British Government is ready to make an exception, and could allow elite sports activities to take place, without having to apply quarantine, which was approved by the government a few weeks ago, allowing the return of the European competitions like the Champions and also of Formula 1

On May 22, the Boros Johnson executive decided that from June 8, all people who would like to enter British soil dthey should go through a mandatory quarantine to prevent the entry of the coronavirus from the outside.

An important decision of the Johnson Government, but that may begin to experience exceptions, as explained in its edition this Monday, TheTimes newspaper. According to this information, Formula 1 will return with two Grand Prix at Silverstone, and so will the European competitions in football with matches pending there.

UEFA must decide what to do

UEFA plans to launch the competitions again in August, so that a country of such weight as the United Kingdom opens its doors, is a fresh air in the European football, with the idea of ​​being able to finish the Champions League and the Europa League.

At the moment, the composition of the final part of the Champions League or Europa League is not known, although one of the options is to organize two tournaments with the teams that reach the quarterfinals, and in countries without the mandatory quarantines, in order to complete the tournament in August.

