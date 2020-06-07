Firm hand. That is what The British government announces with those who do not respect the rules of confinement and, in passing, endanger lives and the maintenance of competition. With only 10 days left for the Premier League to restart, the UK Government has announced Heavy penalties for non-compliance, including fines of £ 200,000 (€ 224,000) and even unlimited penalties and point deductions for teams of offenders who are repeat offenders. For this, the Premier League will receive full powers to sanction and punish, according to the Daily Mail.

English football does not want failures or shocks on its return to competition. On the 17th the Premier returns and the British government and the organizer of the competition do not want any ruling that endangers the celebration of the same. During the confinement several have been the players who have breached the confinement. They are Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Serge Aurier. Mourinho also skipped the restrictions and he was accused by the government of putting lives in danger after he failed to comply with social distancing rules in April when he was conducting a public training session with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in Barnet.

Officials are desperate to avoid a spike in Covid-19 infections that could cause the season to halt before the 92 games were completed. To avoid this, controls will be carried out on the cleanliness of the stadiums during the sessions and There will be an exhaustive follow up on whether the players adhere to the rules of social distancing.

Some clubs have also been informed that their facilities need urgent care to provide the necessary ‘zones’ to minimize infection. The risk of infection has already been minimized in training camps, with huge amounts of money spent on test equipment and personnel to create a sterile environment.

Until now, only 13 people, between players and team personnel, have tested positive in a total of 6,274 samples, without new confirmed cases in the last phase of testing.