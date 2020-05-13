Ap and .

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020, p. a11

London. For the first time since the coronavirus hiatus began, the Premier League sees the possibility of returning to the courts in June. One of the options that British clubs discussed on Monday was to end the English League season prematurely, despite the fact that the government opened the door to the resumption of competition for next month in case there is no rebound. in the number of Covid-19 infections.

Although the presence of the public in stadiums will not be allowed for some time, the government’s decision to give the green light to professional sport contrasts with the guidelines of the authorities in France and the Netherlands, which banned all tournaments until September.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that the resumption of sports activity would give a necessary boost to national morale after the country was quarantined in March.

But the Premier also has its reserves and the teams are divided around the use of neutral stadiums; especially if it’s safe enough to go back and if the season should come to an end.

For the first time, we are talking about shortening the season, Premier Executive Director Richard Masters said after a conference call between the clubs. Our goal is still to complete the tournament, but it is important to discuss all the options available with the clubs, he said.

No conclusions were reached regarding the end of the season using the points-per-match formula used by the French league in declaring Paris Saint-Germain champion.

No decisions will be made until we’ve talked to the footballers and coaches throughout this week, Masters added.

German Cup, in July

On the other hand, the final of the German Cup, which had to be played on May 23 at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, will be played on July 4 without an audience, the German federation announced.

I am very sure that very soon the authorities will give us permission to continue the third division, the women’s Bundesliga and the German Cup, of course, said the president of the federation, Fritz Keller.

