By David Milliken

LONDON, May 5 (.) – The British economy is on track for an unprecedented quarterly contraction of 7%, after measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus led to the closure of companies across the country last month, it showed. a business survey on Tuesday.

More negative news about the British economy came on Tuesday as monthly car sales figures fell to their lowest level since 1946, while around a quarter of workers are on ERTE (temporary employment regulation file) , receiving a benefit from the State.

IHS Markit said its monthly purchasing managers index (PMI) for the service sector fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 1996, dropping to 13.4 in April from 34.5 in March, slightly better than the Initial estimate of 12.3.

The manufacturing PMI released last week was similarly negative, and IHS Markit said that, taken together, these indexes point to the deepest economic recession in memory.

The PMI made up of the two sectors fell from 36.0 in March to 13.8 in April, well below the mark of 50 that divides the growth from the contraction.

“The reading from the April survey is consistent with the economy slumping at a quarterly rate of about 7%, but we believe the actual decline in GDP could be even greater,” said IHS economist Markit Tim Moore.

The UK services PMI does not include the retail sector, which has been the hardest hit by store closings since confinement was decreed on March 23, nor many of the self-employed.

Last month, government budget analysts set a scenario in which the economy could contract by as much as 35% in April-June due to the closure and that annual production suffers its biggest drop in more than 300 years.

Some of the UK’s largest companies estimated that their sales would drop by more than 20% during the year, even despite the modest recovery expected after some of the containment measures were lifted.

(Information from David Milliken; edited by Hugh Lawson, translated by Michael Susin in the Gdansk newsroom)