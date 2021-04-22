“The British Boxing Invasion” arrives this Friday in Barcelona

Manuel Valero

In the world that emerged after the Second World War, culture played a fundamental role, with the so-called “British Invasion”. With The Beatles as the greatest exponent, several British groups revolutionized the music of the time, reaching the top positions of the charts in the United States.

On the sporting level, the country of the stars and stripes, together with the Soviet Union, led the Olympic medal table. Where there was no discussion was in professional boxing, with American fighters holding the majority of belts for decades. Promoters such as Don King or Bob Arum (both are still active) set the pace of international boxing thanks to the succulent contracts they won with North American televisions.

The then twelve-string sport retained its popularity in the UK, although the big stars were still Americans. In recent years, the British accent is what sets the pace of the boxing world, multiplying the boxers from the islands who dispute international titles. The global agreement with the DAZN platform has allowed the promoter Matchroom Boxing to start an ambitious project, holding evenings in different countries. The large volume of licenses retained by the United Kingdom, coupled with the good work of the Olympic team, allows Eddie Hearn to give access to good bags to many more fighters besides his main star, Anthony Joshua.

The Palau Olímpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona will be the scene this Friday of one of the best evenings that have been held in Spain in recent years. Sandor Martín and Andoni Gago, two of the best national fighters today, will be able to exhibit their respective European titles thanks to Hearn’s bet, who thanks to the support of DAZN does not depend on the now non-existent box office. His rivals, of course, will be three British boxers who expand the “British Boxing Invasion” who is living this sport.

Originally from the town of Luton, south of London, Kay prosper (14-1-1, 7 KOs) got a late start in boxing, crowning the English super lightweight champion after breaking out in small evenings. At 36, Prosper does not hesitate to say that this is a great showcase to show that he is ready to become a regular on posters of this level. For his fight in Barcelona, ​​“Special K” has carefully chosen his sparring partners, crossing gloves with Olympic champion Luke Campbell or current world champion Josh Taylor, whom he dreams of facing in the future. Unlike boxers, who have great difficulty finding top-level sparring partners in their country, the large number of boxers in the UK makes it easy to get to training camps.

At the press conference, the Barcelona Sandor Martin He put all the pressure on Prosper, who will box the reigning European super lightweight champion in the main match of the night. “I expect a tactical fight. Sandor is very elusive in the ring, but I have a plan. He is a proud man and the time will come to exchange blows, where I will connect my hands to him “, says the British.

The controversial scores that gave Zelfa Barrett the victory over Kiko Martínez in London remain in the memory of all who will box on Friday in this triple match Spain vs. UK. “Kiko won. I’m in the same situation as Kiko, boxing someone signed with Matchroom. They have chosen me because of my age and because I am not undefeated, but that is somewhat misleading “says Prosper, who represents the least glamorous side of British boxing. “Skills pays the bills (the skill pays the bills)” the English champion ends, using a phrase often repeated by Anglo-Saxon fighters.

Although their careers intersect in Barcelona, ​​their professional career has been very different. Gavin mcdonnell (22-2-2, 6 KO). After passing all the tests during six years as a professional, including the continental title, Eddie Hearn organized his assault on the world championship on British soil. However, the Mexican Rey Vargas spoiled the party for McDonnell, who lost on points. “Of course I would like to have a rematch with the two rivals who have defeated me”says the former European champion, also referring to Daniel Román, with whom he lost in 2018 in Chicago.

His victory over the unbeaten Gamal Yafai allowed him to return to play a World Cup. From the hand of promoter MTK, McDonnell is confident that his team can guarantee him a third World Cup chance in case of defeating Andoni Gago.

The difference in height between the two was more than noticeable when they met for the first time at the press conference. The Briton has drawn his preparation for this fight on this, who hopes that the Bilbao man will seek the short distance. “I am an experienced man, I trust that on Friday everything I have worked for will be reflected. I expect a British treble this Friday, you can be sure that I will do my part “declares a very confident McDonnell.

The aspirant’s confidence goes further, who dares with a prognosis. “I think I can win before the limit. My style is more precise. I trust the impartiality of the judges, but I will finish the fight sooner so they don’t have to work ”says the British veteran.

With a career more similar to Prosper’s than McDonnell’s, Jez smith (12-2-1, 5 KO) will face Kerman Lejarraga. The Biscayan is known on the islands for his victories over Bradley Skeete and Frankie Gavin, as well as more recently for beating Tyrone Nurse, but his losses to David Avanesyan seem to give Smith wings. “I have studied the fights with Avanesyan and I know what Kerman’s weak points are. Obviously I’m going to tell you (laughs), but put DAZN so that I can tell you live “says Smith, 27, downplaying the Bilbao’s imposing record.

“Kerman’s punch does not worry me, I only think about winning this Friday and that the British make a triplet in Barcelona”says Smith. Like Prosper, the Londoner insists that he is facing the great opportunity of his career, which is why he has made some of the most demanding preparation. “I have sparred with Conor Benn. I have accumulated quality rounds and I am prepared for what Kerman wants to propose “says English.

From 8:00 pm this Friday, through DAZN we will see if Sandor Martín, Andoni Gago and Kerman Lejarraga are able to stop the “British Boxing Invasion” in the ring, despite the predictions of the British boxers. Outside of it, Eddie Hearn has already managed to win the title by breaking the American hegemony, and expanding Matchroom Boxing to countries like Spain, where it is his promoter that organizes the most important evening of the year.