Nissan’s Sunderland factory, the UK’s largest, won’t open until next week

The coronavirus has caused many problems in the auto industry, car sales are plummeting, and manufacturers are offering incredible deals to drive sales and break out of the hole.

The bad season and crisis is not only in the United States, this virus does not stop and in its path it is causing a lot of damage almost everywhere in the world.

The British auto industry produced just 197 cars last month, well below the 70,971 that were produced in April 2019. Like in the United States, the coronavirus blockade caused the closure of all major UK factories.

After the UK shutdown was imposed, brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan and BMW were the leading manufacturers to shutdown plants since, given the prospect of parts shortages and difficulties in protecting workers.

These months, with the car factories closed, production has reached the lowest level since the Second World War, according to data from the Society of Engine Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

Mike Hawes, CEO of SMMT, said: “The national shutdown of vehicle manufacturing plants across Europe and beyond has had an expected but devastating effect on engine production, with production virtually disappearing in April. With key markets and factories beginning to reopen, it is crucial to encourage demand for new cars around the world, which in turn will boost manufacturing and help restart the UK economy. ”

Some of the large plants reopened in early May, although others, including Nissan’s Sunderland factory, the UK’s largest, will not open until next week.

***

It may interest you:

.