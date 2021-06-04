The British ambassador sees a different decision possible for the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands on the arrival of tourists

Tourists on Las Vistas beach in Tenerife. (Photo: Andrés Gutiérrez / Getty Images)

The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Spain, Hugh Elliott, has transferred this Thursday that it is possible that, in the future, there will be a different decision for the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands on the arrival of British tourists to Spain. The United Kingdom still does not consider Spain as a safe tourist destination due to coronavirus and has decided to keep it as an amber country within its epidemiological traffic light,

Staying in amber means that tourists traveling to Spain will have to quarantine for 10 days once they return home and undergo two tests, on days 2 and 8 of the quarantine. This rating, which was already imposed by the British Government in May, represents another strong blow, already on the threshold of summer, for the national tourism sector.

“We have made the decision to study the two archipelagos separately and, in this case, we have made this assessment,” said the British ambassador in an interview on Cadena SER when asked about the possibility of the archipelagos becoming green countries. In addition, it has clarified that, after that evaluation, they have agreed to “keep the amber at this time.”

“In the future it is possible that there would be a different decision for one or two of the archipelagos than for mainland Spain,” Elliott added in this regard.

Regarding the indicators that are evaluated to make this decision, he mentioned the accumulated incidence of the virus, the levels of vaccination and the evolution of new variants of the virus, on which he has placed special emphasis. In addition, it has asserted that the most recent data are taken because there is a “very fluid exchange” of information between countries.

On the case of Spain, has …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.