The Brit Awards will be held with an audience and without a healthy distance – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between

Some 4,000 people will be able to attend the British Music Top Awards ceremony in May as the government eases restrictions on the coronavirus, organizers announced Thursday.

Brit Awards said in a statement that attendees of the indoor ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on May 11 will not be required to maintain social distance or wear a mask once seated. The ceremony will be the first major indoor music event with an audience present since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago.

As part of the government’s pilot program to resume the events with the public, attendees must present a certificate of negative coronavirus test to be able to enter and give the authorities details that allow their tracking, in addition to following the instructions for their arrival and departure from the sand.

Organizers said they will award 2,500 free tickets to essential workers in the London metropolitan area in honor of their work during the “tough times” of the pandemic.

The UK is slowly easing restrictions following a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases following a strict quarantine and swift vaccination campaign.