The brightness of Nesty; tear down the racial wall in the pool

MEXICO CITY.

LThe award ceremony for the 100-meter butterfly stroke was delayed. Lethargic wait, contrasted with the hurry of the organizers to get a Suriname flag, as Anthony Nesty had beaten US favorite Matt Biondi by a hundredth of a second in the final of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The swimmer originally from Trinidad and Tobago, but who had lived in Suriname since the age of seven months, awaited the fortunate fortune of breaking down a barrier by becoming the first black swimmer to win an Olympic title, taking one of Biondi’s the seven golds that he tried to conquer in South Korea.

The flag of the smallest country in South America was not reserved that September 21, 1988, in a final in which Biondi topped the list of favorites; Briton Andy Jameson – the best of the event in the season and who arrived two years undefeated – and the reigning Olympic champion, German Michael Gross, The Albatros, were considered the most serious threats to the best swimmer on the planet.

Nesty’s modest lineage in the summer jousts was distant from that of the Pleiad, having been twenty-first in the 100-meter butterfly in Los Angeles 1984 and forty-ninth in the 100-meter freestyle.

But that unforgettable day at the Seoul Olympic Park pool, he was determined that he would write the brightest page in the history of his country as his first Olympic medalist, and to date the only one, after retiring with a bronze four years later defending his title in Barcelona 1992.

Nesty was one of six athletes who made up the Suriname contingent, whose Olympic history began in the 1968 Mexico edition with a single athlete. His performance in Los Angeles 1984 earned him a scholarship to study and continue his training as a swimmer in Florida, something that he took advantage of to take a quality leap to infinity in just four years.

From the fifth lane, Biondi covered 50 meters at the first spot, while Jameson and Gross were in hot pursuit. In the last 25 meters, Nesty overcame opponents and in the final meters his double stroke was perfect to touch the wall while Biondi failed to push his arms underwater.

The surprise was capital for the American to see himself in second position on the board, the second setback he suffered in his aspiration to hang seven gold metals after two days before he had finished the 200-meter freestyle third.

Nesty’s perfect swim by winning with a time of 53 seconds translated into the madness of his compatriots, when he returned made an idol. His government minted a coin with his face as a tribute and even a plane was baptized with his name.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.