The bright arc of Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A month after the emotional end of “Wandavision”, it is more than clear the true objective of the series that opens the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Develop the origin of the Scarlet Witch from the psychological disorder suffered by Wanda Maximoff, achieving a product that is difficult to match in this regard. As Matt Shakman, its director, states for Entertainment Weekly: “Wanda is the closest Marvel is to exploring mental illness.”

From my (non-professional) perspective, they could be distinguished 6 phases of grief in your internal battle with mental healthThis being what most attracted Elizabeth Olsen to the role, according to an interview by ELLE magazine.

Lost

It all starts with the death of his parents by a missile in Sokovia. Wanda and her brother Pietro are the only survivors. Years later, fueled by rage and ignorance, the twins join HYDRA. By depriving them of their freedom, they use them as experimental weapons.

In “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” the Avengers redirect the twins’ path. Nevertheless, Pietro is killed by Ultron, causing Wanda to create an explosion of energy derived from the emotional shock. The person he was born with and grew up with was gone. He had to take in the loss of another family member and move on as part of the Avengers. For this, Wanda found in Vision a new light that he was going to be with her for a long time.

Recovery

Wanda faces loneliness during her stay at the Avengers base and, for the first time, is able to share his pain. “It’s like a wave that passes over me over and over again (…) It will end up drowning me,” he tells Vision. With this conversation shown through a flashback in chapter 8, we can see the origin of the connection between the two.

Later, in “Avengers: Infinity War”, we learn that they have been in a romantic relationship for a long time. Vision is consolidated as a fundamental piece in the recovery of Wanda, that manages to keep her away from the dark and accept, little by little, their family tragedies. Unfortunately, his world would go black again.

Relapse-Anger

The trigger for his relapse is Vision death, at the hands of Thanos. In “Avengers: Infinity War”, Wanda uses immeasurable power to retain Thanos and destroy the stone of the mind, ending the emotional stability that she had managed to recover. You all know the outcome.

The events take us to the final battle of “Avengers: Endgame”, where we can notice the anger in his tone of voice when he comes face to face with Thanos, at which point he is about to kill him: “You have taken everything from me.” Something characteristic of Wanda is that her power is unleashed uncontrollably with negative feelings. Pain makes you what you are meant to be. But there is still one more step.

Depression

Shortly after Wanda returns from the ‘blip’, she learns that SWORD (Sentient Weapons Observation and Response Division) has dismembered the robot’s corpse, making it fully aware of his death. We see a broken person trying to feel his partner for the last time, whose physical deformity it takes away the little essence that remains. “I can no longer feel you”, this is where Wanda falls into the deepest loneliness.

As if that wasn’t enough, Vision had a life prepared for them in the small town of Westview. This is the trigger for transform your emotional instability into a pocket reality with spontaneously created matter. From his sorrow and hope, a Vision with full physical and mental capacities is born, resurrecting the love story between the Scarlet Witch and Vision.

The creation of this reality, called Hex, is the reaction to a mental breakdown derived from a depression. In the words of Shakman, for EW: “It is the world that creates to escape the real world.” Despite being very far from a realistic logic, we could come to identify with the protagonist. Perhaps, what makes Wanda such a good character is not her power level, but her degree of humanity.

The symptoms of his disorder continue within the Hex. “I don’t know how I did it. I just remember feeling completely alone and empty. ” It is common that there are times when a person does not remember his last seizures, because the brain prefers to forget or set aside the pain that was created in that moment. But, throughout “Wandavision”, we see her grow up and face her past, until she becomes aware of the true reality.

Acceptance

Thanks to Agatha, Wanda understands the suffering to which she subjected the citizens. This leads him to have a panic attack as his power involuntarily spirals out of control, doing more damage to them. This is where she take responsibility to leave this reality behind and learn to live with the truth.

Wanda Maximoff reborn as the Scarlet Witch: “I don’t need you to tell me who I am”, accepting its powers and the consequences they entail. We are witnessing the culmination of the circle of development in who is probably the be more powerful of the UCM.

But there is still the most complicated part, the farewell. Returning to the loneliness that so much suffering entails will not be an easy path, but even so, it is capable of keep hope. “We will greet each other again”, with a masterful script and unbeatable performances, Wanda and Vision are consolidated (for some) as the best marvel studios couple.

Learning

“I don’t know how these powers work, but I will.” Wanda leaves Westview and embarks on a new path focused on learning her powers and, I imagine, progressing her mental health. It’s time to inquire into their capabilities and forgive yourself for what he has done.

The Scarlet Witch will return on March 24, 2022 in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” / “Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness”.

“Wandavisión” and Marvel Studios movies are available on Disney +.