‘The Bridgertons’ will not have the Duke for its second season: The reason for the departure of Regé-Jean Page

“Now they are, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, but in my opinion they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the series“said Chris Van Dusen, creator of ‘The Bridgertons’, with the possibility of a return of Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor for the second season. “I think we are going to see how Daphne and Simon explore being in love, still at a point of great lust, but with a baby in their lives,” added Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury). But none of that will be possible because Page has decided not to continue being part of Netflix’s romantic success.

Like Mischa Barton leaving orphans to fans of ‘The OC’, or Katherine Heigl with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or Nina Dobrev in the case of ‘The Vampire Chronicles’; Page has decided to try to take advantage of the sudden fame that has him on everyone’s lips, to launch his career beyond the series that has given him that opportunity. This streaming platform confirmed this by launching the ad, of course, by the hand of Lady Whistledown, with a letter that reads like this: “While all eyes are focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search to find a viscountess, we say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page, who has so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We will miss Simon’s on-screen presence, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, which will help his brother deal with the upcoming social season and what it has to offer: more intrigue and romance than my readers can bear. “

So the next thing about Shondaland, who has just signed Charithra Chandran to play Edwina, the sister of the new protagonist, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley); makes it clear that we will not see Simon, but that his now wife will be present in a second season that will focus on the character played by Jonathan Bailey. For his part, Page wanted to say goodbye to the character who has opened the doors of the industry wide for him, stating, in his social networks, that it has been “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be the Duke. Join this family, not just on screen, but off screen as well. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, and fans – it’s all gone beyond anything you could have imagined. Love is real and will continue to grow. “

The reason for his departure

Page wanted to explain himself, and he did so in an interview with the American medium Variety, in which he assures that for him this was the plan from the beginning, and that the story of his character has already been told. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, a middle, and an end … give us a year,” explains Page, recalling the first conversations he had with the Shondaland producers. “[Pensé] ‘That’s interesting’ because it felt like a miniseries to me. I can come in, I can contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family moves on“.

“One of the things that is different about this genre [romance] is that the audience knows that the arc is completed, “he added.” They come knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have the assurance that we are going out and we are going to have the marriage and the baby“Of course, whether this is the story or not, Page thus ensures the containment of any possible anger among his followers, a disappointment that could derail those plans to fly beyond this production.

And if we listen to the rumors, this actor would pretend to fly higher than high, because to the recent comments of Page’s enthusiasm for joining the James Bond saga, join those who claim that he could be a strong candidate to become the new ‘Black Panther’, for the sequel to this marvelita film that is surrounded by uncertainty since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. We’ll see what Page gets to do with his career.