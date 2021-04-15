‘The Bridgertons’ will have seasons 3 and 4 on Netflix

‘The Bridgertons‘, the success of Netflix, has confirmed that it will have seasons 3 and 4.’ The Bridgertons’: Everything we know about the second season. Did you like ‘The Bridgertons’? You are going to fall in love with these series and movies.

The Duke of Hastings may not be here to see it, but ‘The Bridgertons‘they still have a lot of future ahead of them. The Netflix series has renewed for a third and fourth season, just a few months after the premiere of the first and while it is in the middle of filming the second. It shouldn’t surprise us: created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by the mighty Shonda rhimes (‘Grey’s Anatomy’), has become one of the most successful series in the history of the streaming platform, and its main family still has many stories to tell.

Based on the novels of Julia Quinn‘The Bridgertons’ takes us to Regency London in the early 18th century, where the marriage market is all that young highborn have in mind. After living the romance of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page, who has already confirmed that he will not return), the second season of the series will focus on the first-born of the family, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). If Netflix production remains true to the order of the novels, the series’ newly confirmed seasons should focus, respectively, on the Benedict Bridgerton brothers (Luke thompson) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke newton).

“The ‘The Bridgertons’ thing caught us by surprise,” he said. Bela Bajaria, Netflix vice president of global TV, in a statement. “The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our users. They have some exciting plans for the future and we believe audiences will continue to swoon over this series. We’re planning to be in the ‘Bridgertons’ business for a long time“.

