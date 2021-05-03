‘The Bridgertons’: The second season begins filming with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley

This past April 30 The filming of the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ began at Ascot Racecourse, according to People. Dressed to the nines, Jonathan Bailey, Sir Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley, who joined the cast of the series last February as Kate Sharma, the new love interest of the oldest of the Bridgerton family, shot on this stage.

Kate is a woman who has just arrived in London and is described as an “intelligent and headstrong young woman who don’t trust fools, Anthony Bridgerton included. ” We know Ashley from ‘Sex Education’, where she plays Olivia and has also participated in the movie ‘POKÉMON Detective Pikachu’.

Based on the Julia Quinn novel ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, the second season will focus on Anthony’s marriage and Regé-Jean Page will not participate, protagonist of the first as the Duke of Hastings. Phoebe Dynevor does return as Daphne and the rest of her siblings, in addition of course to the Featherington family, since at the end of the previous season it was revealed that Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) is the real Lady Whistledown (in the series with the voice of Julie Andrews). In the novel, Anthony Bridgerton remains the most coveted bachelor in Victorian high society, but this year he surprises everyone when he decides to find a wife and settle down. The most logical choice is Edwina Sheffield, but for that she will have to convince her older sister, Kate, an almost more difficult task like getting her out of her thoughts …

Netflix has already renewed the series created by Shonda Rhimes for a third and fourth season, which will be based on the novels ‘I give you my heart’ starring Benedict, the character of Luke Thompson; and “Seducing Mr. Bridgerton,” which will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope. The second season has not announced a release date.