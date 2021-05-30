‘The Bridgertons’ sign Rupert Evans for season 2

JUSTIN TALLISGetty Images

Rupert evans joins the second season of ‘The Bridgertons‘as the patriarch of the family. The producer of ‘The Bridgertons’ has spoken about a possible cameo of Regé-Jean Page in the second season Phoebe Dynevor talks about the sexual evolution of Daphne in the series

It has been months since ‘The Bridgertons‘will premiere, becoming one of Netflix’s most popular series. Now, while we wait for the second season (there are also confirmed a third and a fourth, in addition to a ‘spin-off’), we are getting to know new details that we will find in the next chapters. At the moment, some photos of Anthony and Kate during the filming are already circulating on the networks, and also of Daphne, who fell in love with us in the first installment.

The only bad news regarding the series was the departure of the cast of Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings (that is, one of the main reasons to see the series 😏) and who, in fact, has just given new explanations about his decision. But hey, there are also new additions to the cast that promise a lot. The last signing we have known is that of Rupert Evans as father of the Bridgerton family. Wow!

The second part of the story, as narrated in the books, focuses on the eldest of the brothers, Anthony, who will seek love to settle down and create his own family. We already knew that in this installment, Edmund Bridgerton, the father of the Bridgerton family, would be part of the plot, and we cannot think of a better option than the ‘Charmed’ actor to give life to this character.

Edmund Bridgerton is a loving and devoted husband, whose true love for Violet Bridgerton gave him eight perfect children. Furthermore, he is an infinitely patient and always kind father, who is especially proud to guide his son Anthony through life.

With these words, Rupert Evans has announced his next project. We can’t wait any longer for the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’!

