‘The Bridgertons’: Shonda Rhimes responds to fans after Regé-Jean Page’s departure

The news that the Duke of Hastings, that is, Regé-Jean Page, would not be in the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ seems to have caused a great commotion among fans on social networks, and the truth is that Shonda Rhimes He does not understand what all the anger is about. Rhimes, who serves as executive producer of the series, gave an interview with Betsy Beers for Vanity Fair where she assured that she did not expect this reaction: “I was very surprised, because usually that happens when I kill someone they have known for a while. But we also haven’t killed him, he’s still alive! “

Although certain rumors suggest that Page would have decided to leave the series due to creative differences with Shondaland since his character is no longer the absolute protagonist of the following episodes, the truth is that both the concept of the series and the literary saga were raised like this from the beginning. “Every season our job is to find the right people and bring them together in this incredible world-changing romance. I don’t know if I was expecting such an explosion considering that each book is about a different relationship.” The saga of ‘The Bridgertons’ written by Julia Quinn is made up of nine novels, each one focused on the marriage of each of the sons and daughters of the family. The first, ‘The Duke and I’, tells of the relationship between Daphne and Simon, while the second, ‘The Viscount who loved me’, deals with the search for a wife of Anthony Bridgerton. So what role would the Duke have in all of this? “We already gave them their happy ending,” Shonda responds, “Now we have a new partner on the way.”

The one who does return to her role is Phoebe Dynevor, since she plays the sister of the main character, but the series never intended to win back the Duke until they realized the immense popularity that the character had achieved. According to Deadline, it was after seeing people’s reaction to Page that the actor was offered up to $ 50,000 to return as a guest star in an episode, a figure he rejected. Still, the plots will make references to the character, for not closing any doors in the future. In addition to having a second season assured, Netflix has already renewed ‘The Bridgertons’ for a third and fourth based on ‘I give you my heart’, starring Benedict (Luke Thompson); and “Seducing Mr. Bridgerton,” which will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

When to kill

In the same interview for Vanity Fair, Shonda talked about when she does have to kill characters and that they do not stop appearing naturally for plot reasons. After 20 years in the industry and with series behind her like ‘Scandal’ and especially ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (a real carnage), Shonda is very used to this type of reaction: “Our job is to find men, well I hope women too, but especially men that the audience finds devastatingly attractive. and with those who feel an incredible attachment and thus feel furious when we remove them in one way or another “.