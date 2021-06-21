‘The Bridgertons’ share a little glimpse of season 2

Are you ready for season 2 of ‘The Bridgertons‘? Your Creator, Chris Van Dusen, it is, and has shown the first page of the script on Twitter. Everything we know about ‘The Bridgertons’ season 2. ‘The Bridgertons’: The differences between the novels and the Netflix series.

The creator of ‘The Bridgertons’, Chris Van Dusen, has shared a first look at season 2.

In a post on Twitter this past Monday (June 14), the showrunner and executive producer tempted fans with a photo of the script, confirming that the title of the first episode of the second season will be ‘Capital R Rake’. He posted the photo with the hashtags: “#Bridgerton # Season2 #ItsComing

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

@chrisvandusenTwitter

The script photo also confirms that the episode was written by Van Dusen and is directed by Tricia brock, who joins the series this season.

‘Rake’ was an expression used several times in the first season from the Netflix drama and is a Regency-era term for a “adorable scoundrel” You in all likelihood have had several relationships and may not be interested in marriage.

The title would apparently apply to Bridgerton’s brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who will lead season 2.

Also taunted by fans on Twitter is Penelope Featherington actress Nicola Coughlan, who recently posted a selfie of her and Colin Bridgerton actor Luke Newton along with the caption: “Polin.”

@nicolacoughlanTwitter

Newcomers to the series this time include the ‘Sex Education’ actress, Simone ashley, in the role of Kate Sharma, who will enchant the heart of our ‘Rake’, as well as the actor of ‘Charmed’, Rupert evans, like Edmund Bridgerton, and the brothers of the late father of the clan, Rupert young of ‘Merlin’ and Shelley conn of ‘Liar’.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io