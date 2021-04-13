‘The Bridgertons’ renewed for a third and fourth season on Netflix

Netflix has decided to go on the counterattack on the whole drama of the Duke of Hastings’ march from ‘The Bridgertons’ and they have a bombshell for fans of the Lady Whistledown gossip. Through a statement from the very heart column of British high society have announced that the Shondaland series will have third and fourth seasons. “This author should stock up on more ink,” says Whistledown. And let him say it.

The series is currently recording its second season, which as we already know will not feature Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset. Although it must be remembered that each season aims to adapt one of the eight novels written by Julia Quinn and the second, ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, stars Daphne’s older brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey. The role of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon was going to be much more secondary, but without a doubt that you leave the star and object of desire of the spectators is a pretty hard blow. Hence probably they have rushed to renew for two more seasons, which would mean that they have extended the contracts of the cast.

If you look at the novel saga, the third season would be based on ‘I give you my heart’ and the protagonist would be Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, who will fall in love with a mysterious woman at a costume ball. The fourth season would adapt ‘Seducing Mr. Bridgerton’, which will focus on Colin Bridgerton, the character of Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, that of Nicola Coughlan.

Chris Van Dusen continues to lead the Netflix series that, according to data from the platform itself, broke all records in its premiere. In the words of Bela Bajaria, vice president of global television, Netflix “plans to stay in the Bridgerton business for a long time”. So go visit the dressmaker, we are going to need a lot of looks for many London social seasons. The second season has no release date yet.