‘The Bridgertons’ renew for their third and fourth seasons

In full production of the second season of the vintage series created by Honda Rhimes,‘The Bridgertons’, Netflix has announced that the series will have a third and fourth season. This renewal comes after it was recently announced that the star of the first season, Reg-Jean Page, did not reprise his role as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett in the next season where Phoebe Dynevor is expected to return as Daphne, who this time will help her. brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton on his quest for love.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delightful work, I knew that these were stories that will captivate audiences. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many and significant contributions from the entire Shondaland team,” said Rhimes. through Deadline. “This two-season renewal is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I am incredibly grateful to have such collaborative and creative partners as Netflix. Betsy and I are delighted to have the opportunity to continue to bring the world of Bridgerton to a global audience. “.

The second season will focus on the second book in Julia Quinn’s series of novels, ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, in a shoot that is expected to start in the spring of this year. The book focuses on the search for the right wife for the Bridgertons’ older brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey. In addition, the new season will feature a new female lead, Simone Ashley (‘Sex Education’), who will play Kate Sharma.

Also joining the new season are characters like Shelley Conn as Edwina Sharma, Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma and Rupert Young as Jack. Joining them Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Quinn’s celebrated novels were published from 2000 to 2013, always accompanying the eight Bridgerton brothers in their search for love and happiness in London’s high society. Amid so much brilliance, wealth, sex, pain and fun, the marriage market as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family is striking.

The successful first season consists of eight episodes that were written by veteran Chris Van Dusen, who is an executive producer alongside Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers.