‘The Bridgertons’: How Daphne and Simon’s Story Could Continue, According to Adjoa Andoh

‘The Bridgertons’, a hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels, is already preparing its second season, a next batch of chapters that, as confirmed by the aforementioned streaming platform, will not focus on the married life of Daphne and Simon, characters played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page to headline the first season. Instead, the next of this Shondaland proposal, will focus on the love life of Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). What does this mean for the prominence of the aforementioned young couple?

In his day, attached to the announcement of that celebrated renewal, the creator of the series, Chris Van Dusen, wanted to comment on this matter ensuring that he hoped Daphne and her duke would carve a niche for themselves in what is to come. “Now they are, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, but in my opinion they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the series“Now Adjoa Andoh, Lady Danbury, has wanted to comment on how she sees the possible future of lovebirds, in statements to ET.

“I can’t really say too much, but I guess what we do know for sure is that they are now married. It’s a new married life and they have a baby, so there are all those misadventures of what life is like for these young people with a newborn baby … It’s like Harry and Meghan, what is it like when you have a baby? How does it affect you when [eres] a young couple with a baby ?. I think we’re going to see how Daphne and Simon explore being in love, still at a point of high lust, but with a baby in their lives.“.

The new talk

As Netflix announced by the hand of Lady Whistledown herself, Lord Anthony Bridgerton will be in charge of dominating the social season of the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’, some episodes that will adapt the novel ‘El Vizconde que me Amó’. This work by Quinn focuses on narrating what happens when Lord Anthony decides to leave behind his past as a livelihood and settle down, something that the young and intelligent Kate Sharma does not believe, a newcomer to London starring Simone Ashley, actress confirmed as the female co-star of season 2.