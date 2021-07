Several film and television productions in the UK have been forced to temporarily suspend their filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the fact that the country has relaxed its restrictive measures, contagions by covid-19 on the filming set of long-awaited series such as ‘The Bridgertons’, ‘Matilda’ or the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘House of the Dragon’, have caused delays in production and even suspension for “an indefinite period of time”, as is the case of ‘The Bridgertons’.