‘The Bridgertons’ for filming indefinitely after a second positive in COVID

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has reached the British Court. The Netflix series ‘The Bridgertons’ has stopped filming indefinitely after a second positive in COVID this week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Shondaland are already preparing a plan for the return to filming. On Thursday, production had already stopped for 24 hours after the positive of a person from the team, who was placed in isolation. The rest of the personnel were also tested.

But this new strain of the virus, which is particularly affecting young people who have not yet been vaccinated, is proving to be especially contagious. The team of ‘The Bridgertons’ has located a new positive, it is not known if among the cast or team members. The person is already confined and production has been paused until further notice.

The new wave of the pandemic comes when many thought that we were beginning to return to normal life. In Los Angeles, events are being canceled while the public puts the masks back on. In Spain at the moment nightlife is closing again and think about measures such as curfew, we will see if the situation does not end up affecting culture again.

The successful Bridgerton

Shonda Rhimes’ production company series is one of Netflix’s biggest hits in recent years. According to data published by the platform, ‘The Bridgertons’ was seen in more than 63 million homes in its first four weeks on the service. It also generated a lot of buzz on social media, thanks in part to the fact that it premiered over the Christmas holidays, and garnered generally positive reviews.

This week the series has been Nominated for 12 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Leading Actor for Regé-Jean Page, who on the other hand will not return in the new season.

It has also been renewed for a third and fourth season, and Netflix has announced that it is preparing a prequel focused on Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel.