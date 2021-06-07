The brick sector reactivates: investing via real estate ETFs

The pandemic and confinement froze the real estate market and also affected it in such a way that we could not have imagined. Countless people, service companies and others asked tenants for time and adjustment in the payment of rent. However, between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2020 the price of homes has recovered so abruptly that 37 rich OECD countries have seen house prices rise almost 7%, the highest year-on-year growth in the past two decades.

The wealthiest people in various countries have fled cities in search of larger suburban homes with more outdoor space in the anticipation that they will not need to move to offices even after the pandemic ends. Cities close to cities and with easy access have seen property values ​​rise, such as Bishop’s Stortford and Winchester. Whereas, in Germany, properties are sold within two weeks of being included in the sales lists. Y in Portugalforeigners have been buying houses despite not having personally seen the properties they are buying and prices rose 6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Many investors are in a better financial position than before the pandemic, spending less on vacations and restaurants And therefore they can spend more on buying homes, hence the importance of mutual and listed funds for investors to take advantage of this momentum.

The real estate traded funds (ETF) maintain a basket of values ​​in the real estate sector, being a more economical and diversified way for those investors who want to invest in the sector. They generally focus on real estate investment trusts, also called REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust). They obtain a return through renting or increasing the value of their assets.

There are direct and indirect investment funds, that is, the former invest directly in different real estate and properties that they acquire and are barely marketed, while the latter invest in companies that carry out their activity without acquiring the properties, but rather invest in related companies. with the sector or Socimis. This note will discuss real estate ETFs that invest indirectly.

The US housing market is known to have exploded again in much of the country and with interest rates at current levels, many investors are considering investing in the sector.

There are ETFs to ETFs, but the top performers so far this year are three real estate ETFs with double-digit returns. According to data from Morningstar, these three ETFs are:

Globally – SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate Ucits with a return of 19.68% and with two Morningstar stars. It is a smaller volume ETF, almost 285 million euros, invested in 254 positions, where the 10 largest represent 25% of the total. Like the last one, it presents positions in Prologis and Public Storage, as well as in Simon Property Group. It has a relative diversification, since the 63.5% is in the US while 13.6% is in Europe and 11.28% is in Japan, as well as 6% in developed Asia and almost 1.3% in emerging countries. The commission is 0.40%.

In North America Invesco Real Estate S&P US Select Sector, with 5 Morningstar stars and a return of 24.92%. An ETF that slightly exceeds $ 110 million in equity, with a commission of 0.14%

In Europe – iShares MSCI Target UK Real Estate UCITS ETF, which reaches 12.94% profitability in the year and two Morningstar stars. The volume barely exceeds 92 million pounds, invested in 25 equity positions, the 10 largest representing 61%. Among them are Segro PLC with a weight greater than 13%, Primary Health Properties and Assura. The commission is 0.40%

In Asia – iShares Asia Property Yield UCITS ETF, which achieves a profitability of 11.33% and is awarded 4 stars by Morningstar. Invest in medium-sized companies with low volatility and high quality. The portfolio is made up of 88 positions and a turnover of 38%. Its main positions exceeding 5% exposure include Mitsui Fundosan, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Link Real Estate Investment Trust. The equity of this ETF is $ 605 million. The commission is 0.59%.

Others – iShares Developed Markets Property Yield UCITS, with a profitability of 22.77%. With a bias towards small-sized companies, with high dividend yield and value style. It has 300 positions in equities with a turnover of 26.84%. Among the top positions are Prologis, Simon Property Group and Public Storage. With a commission of 0.64%.

Among the advantages of investing in these exchange-traded funds is the commission, which is considerably lower than that of actively managed mutual funds. In addition, it allows the diversification of regions, types of properties (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.), which are affected differently by the macro environment, even leading them (like mutual funds) to record losses in some adverse period.

In addition, as the Principal Group report already commented, historically, the returns on real estate assets they have not been adversely affected by higher interest rates, as long as they coincide with strong economic growth and its corresponding increase in profits.