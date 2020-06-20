On Wednesday June 17 it was released for € 19.99 in the hybrid console eShop Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition, a graphic adventure of point and click, as in the old way, with a rather macabre but interesting humor, and the good thing is that, as its name says, it is the improved edition in order to pass a year since its original release on PC. Curiously, a year or so before, its developer Daedalic Entertainment had also released Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes, another graphic adventure of a similar style but that despite partially sharing the title, told a totally different story, so it is not about this time for a true sequel. Our mission in this title is to help young Edna escape from the madhouse where she has woken up without remembering anything that happened before, and of course it promises not to be an easy mission; on the occasion of this premiere, we have a complete half-hour gameplay where we can appreciate the adventures and misadventures that await us in the first moments of the game:

Gameplay Edna & Harvey The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Nintendo Switch eShop)

Time to go crazy! When Edna wakes up, she has no recollection of her past or why she is in a padded cell in an asylum. Although he doesn’t have the slightest idea of ​​how he ended up in a cell, but what he does know is that he wants to get out of there!

After all, he feels totally sane, and Harvey, his talkative stuffed rabbit, agrees.

Together they will try to escape and meet some of the most outlandish patients: from a man dressed as a bee to the Siamese pseudo-twins Hoti and Moti. But Dr. Marcel, director of the asylum, will do everything possible to prevent Edna from escaping. What do you have in mind for her? Why have his memory been erased? Little by little, Edna begins to remember the things that happened before being in the asylum … Main features

Toggle between new and old graphics as you please

Over 20 hours of quirky humor and fun on a crazy adventure

Incredibly crazy and fun characters and dialogue

A new interpretation with a unique comic style

Updated technology, improved controls – all polished and next-generation

