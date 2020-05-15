The pause is extended until May 28 in five regions of New York. After five regions in New York began their reopening process on Friday, after almost two months of brake by the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the closing pause until May 28 for areas that still do not comply. the requirements to open, including the Big Apple.

Miami World / NY Daily

The announcement was made after revealing that 132 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, 25 less than the previous day, which increases fatalities to 22,494, (15,422 in the city). The contagions already reach 355,817, of which 187,848 have occurred in the five boroughs.

Cuomo He warned that if, at any time, during the next two weeks, some of the five regions sheltered under the pause present the changes required to start their economic reactivation, they will be able to join the reopening process.

“We have already opened half of the state’s regions today: five of the 10, the other regions have not met the numerical criteria (…) so for those regions that have not qualified to open, today we extended the pause order, which means keep services and institutions closed, ”said the state leader, during his daily conference from Albany. “But if a region manages to meet the standards at any time, regardless of the pause order, that region can open.”

The new announcement is in addition to the executive order promulgated on Thursday night, which extended the state of emergency until June 13, and which orders the quarantine to be maintained, at least until that date.

State beaches will open

The Governor also announced the reopening of state beaches for next Friday, before the ‘Memoria Day’ weekend, but warned that the decision on those local beaches will depend exclusively on each municipality.

The decision to give free access to the beaches, but not to the public swimming pools, was taken, according to Cuomo, by the hand of the state authorities of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware.

“If they were opened in other states and not in New York, there would be millions of people from New York flooding those beaches … and that would not help anyone, it would put us at risk,” Cuomo said, justifying his decision. “On beaches controlled by cities, towns, counties, municipal beaches, municipal lakes, the local government may decide to open or remain closed but if they choose to open, they must adopt the state requirements as a minimum and have complete freedom to impose their own additional requirements “

And while many New Yorkers find the thought of having a beach and sun weekend a respite in the midst of the pandemic, the Governor made it clear that there will be strict rules to follow.

“No more than 50% of beach capacity will be allowed, and there will be no soccer or volleyball,” Cuomo said, also explaining that crowding sites like picnic areas and game rooms will not be open. In addition, the use of masks will be mandatory when the required minimum social distance of six feet cannot be maintained.

“We cannot underestimate this virus or play with it“Cuomo warned, asking for prudence and common sense, while warning that if the rules are not followed and the local authorities report increases in infections, they will be closed.

NYC there still won’t be its beaches

Before the Governor’s announcement, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made it clear that in the Big Apple, the outlook for the upcoming holiday weekend will not include the use of beaches under municipal control.

“That is not in the cards,” said the Mayor, who when questioned about the near possibility of opening beaches like Coney Island and Rockaways, stated that the Big Apple is far from reaching that point.

“It is painful because we would all love to be able to go to the beach in the hot weather, but it is still not safe,” said De Blasio, adding that this issue will be regularly evaluated along the way.

“That is not in the letters at the moment,” the president reiterated. “Once again, we will see what the future holds for us, but not for now.”