The German ex-tennis player Boris Becker believes that tennis stoppage due to coronavirus, and even an early closure of the season, benefits ‘veterans’ more Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer not the younger ones, less experts in self-management.

“I think the break benefits (Novak) Djokovic, (Rafa) Nadal, Federer more because they know what to do and how to manage, and I don’t think his fitness will change so much, “Becker said in statements to ‘Sky Sports’.

In addition, the six-time winner of a Grand Slam considered that, if the year is finally lost, who would benefit the most would be the Swiss. “I don’t think it’s bad for Federer, because he really won’t have abused his body for another year, somehow he would have won a year”he opined.

Murray, another beneficiary

“I think it is also good for Andy Murray because it gives him more time to come back and physically prepare for 2021,” he said of the Scot, who is trying to return to the tennis elite after a possible withdrawn withdrawal and his return to the circuit, after overcoming his injuries. Hip.

Lack of NextGen experience

On the other hand, new idols emerged from the ‘Next Gen’, such as his compatriot Alexander Zverev or the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, could suffer more. “They lose a year of gaining experience and playing important games”he stated.

As for the future of the season, Becker opined that if the US Open or Roland Garros can be held, he will go ahead. “I think a lot depends on the decision about the US Open and Roland Garros, but if they don’t play, I don’t think we will have tennis the rest of the year,” he predicted.

