“My brother has died at the age of 26 for peacefully defending his rights,” says Fatima Fouad, a well-known Lebanese activist and sister of Fawaz Fouad, who died on Tuesday morning after being shot dead the night before during a protest at the northern city of Tripoli. The body was received as a “martyr of the revolution” as it passed through Al Nur square, the epicenter of the protests. The death of the young man, the first of a protester by fire of the forces of the order, has unleashed violence in the streets of the second city and lumpen of the country.

“The use of violence is normalizing as politicians live in absolute denial and their oligopoly steals from the poor to give it to 1% of the wealthy,” says the young woman. Fawaz leaves an orphan four-month-old girl whom he already had difficulties supporting after closing his motorcycle workshop due to the crisis. “He received no help,” denounces his sister. A reality that plagues many other fellow citizens. After a month of forced pause due to the confinement measures, the protesters returned to the streets on the 20th, six months after the first protests broke out. They have done so with more hunger and less patience with their leaders than they did a few months ago to focus their attacks against the Central Bank and the rest of the country’s private financial entities.

They have also gone from the stones to the Molotov cocktails with which hooded youths have set fire to several bank branches in Tripoli and, incidentally, burned a couple of police vehicles. In front of them, the Lebanese Army was deployed on Tuesday, which has also increased the repression. In one of the many street battles taking place these days, a line of soldiers opened fire on a group of about 200 kids with rubber bullets and gas canisters until they resorted to real fire with bursts of air. The young men came out terrified by the deafening roar of gunfire. Fifty hundred wounded ended up being cared for – five of them hospitalized – by Lebanese Red Cross paramedics swarming between clouds of gas. One of them was busy bandaging a soldier’s leg across the avenue that had become a battlefront.

Several uniformed men clubbed and kicked another detained youth before an officer ordered them to stop and behave like soldiers. Applauded as a symbol of national unity so far in the protests, they have gone on to rage against the protesters, as seen on Tuesday in the most serious upturn in violence that the country has experienced in the last three months. “Many more soldiers have fallen in this city than in the rest of Lebanon in the different and numerous battles that have taken place. They don’t forget it, ”an armed and plainclothes agent tried to justify during the commotion. Some of the young people took advantage of the chaos to rage at an ice cream parlor.

“We only want bread, it is very simple, but everything has been stolen from us,” one of those young men shouted, his hands full of stones and his face covered by a mask that serves to protect him from both the covid-19 and the gas. While he was rinsing his face with water from a hose, something dizzy explained therefore the hustle and his empty stomach since dawn for the celebration of Ramadan, a month of Muslim fasting, one of the most austere in the country. The Lebanese pound has been in a free fall for two weeks and prices have soared 55%, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, pushing almost half of the 4.5 million citizens below the poverty line. “Tripoli has historically been politically and economically marginalized, hence poverty affects 60% of its inhabitants,” said Adib Nehme, expert in development and poverty, in a telephone conversation.

Economic debate

Reason why the rest of the country’s cities look towards Tripoli today and not Beirut as the new spearhead of the protests transformed into a bread revolt. As the government announces a five-phase plan to get out of confinement and sings victory over the health threat (with 721 cases and 24 deaths from covid-19, officially), the country is plunging into the economic crisis. Effective pandemic prevention measures have paradoxically brought the final blow to the pockets of its inhabitants and accelerated mass layoffs. Lebanon accumulates one of the highest public debts in the world (equivalent to some 76,000 million euros, 150% of GDP) and has declared the first debt default in its history.

Banks closed their doors a month ago and not all ATMs have banknotes. Hence the citizen annoyance against its facilities. The Lebanese pound was trading this weekend at 4,300 units per dollar in exchange houses compared to 1,507 that the Central Bank has maintained for three decades. “In supermarkets they no longer bother to label products because of how volatile prices are,” says Sami, a Tripoli merchant. Without foreign exchange reserves and with the collapse of the national currency, prices more than double in a country that imports 80% of everything it consumes.

At dusk the call to Iftar rings, a daily break from fasting, and several people begin to distribute hot dinners among the poorest families. Activists have created a whole network of civilian support for households that have lost their income and fill the gap left by traditional parties without funds to co-opt their social bases. Fear of a spiral of violence as poverty spreads is general. In this impoverished and conservative Sunni stronghold, others fear that just as it happened in this same city in 2014, the Islamic State (ISIS) is coming to recruit young people into this pit of despair.

The silence in the streets barely lasts an hour until the young people, already with a full stomach, launch themselves again into another pitched battle that will last one more day until well into the morning.

The power struggles after the burning of banks

The director of the Central Bank, Riad Salamé, has become a favorite target of the insults of the protesters. The outrage grew in the networks yesterday when some activists leaked an unusual hustle and bustle of private jets taking off from the Beirut airport, theoretically closed by the pandemic until further notice. “The bankers flee and take our money,” they denounced in the WhatsApp groups.

In Lebanon, most of the bank’s shareholders are simultaneously deputies or ministers who, like Salamé, have been in office for decades, three in his case. Hence, he maintains close ties with most political leaders, from all religious denominations. Including former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, deposed in October by the protests.

Just this week, his successor, Hasan Diab, has launched a dialectical war against the powerful banker in the media, drawing attacks from his allies and even the reproach of Paris. Diab warned on Tuesday against those trying to “take political advantage of the protests to serve their political and personal ambitions based on their interests and calculations.” A message that many interpret is addressed to his predecessor, who does not rule out reoccupying the post.

Sunni stronghold, Tripoli seems a key piece for any candidate who wants to run for the post of prime minister, who according to the agreement that governs the country must be Sunni. The burning of banks hides, according to several consulted politicians, two renewed power wars: between the two political blocs by the Government, on the one hand, and between Diab and Hariri within the Sunni camp itself, on the other.