In the first quarter of 2020 alone, more than 30 thousand vehicles were stolen or stolen in the state of São Paulo. The causes of crimes are diverse, but among them stands out the significant amount of fraud in search of opportunities to obtain undue benefits.

Insurance companies, tracking companies with compensatory fines and financial institutions have been victims of this type of fraud for many years, but it is not only companies that suffer, the entire economic system suffers, including good payers, who end up paying higher monthly fees because of this. “bad habit”.

The reason can be credited to a trinomial that includes the country’s financial fragility, the cultural formation of the Brazilian people and also the search for undue gains. In any case, it may be time to shed light on this issue and reflect deeply on this type of behavior. After all, what country do we want to build for our children?

According to GS SEG, a vehicle tracking company, out of 100 of the vehicles not recovered this year by the company, 85% of them are part of this group of “Brazilian way”. The information is from the general director Patrícia Jardim, who manages to reach these numbers thanks to reports from GS SEG, one of the largest tracking companies and with the best recovery rates in Brazil.

After each stolen or stolen vehicle, a rigorous analysis of the accident data is carried out and, according to the director, in many cases, the alleged victim hires the company hiding important data, realizing the suspicion of fraud intent to obtain the amount of the mandatory fine. , which is paid when it is not possible to recover the vehicle, a fact that also occurs in the insurance market.

Often, the individual has no pass through the police and considers to be doing a simple “trickery”, when lying in a financial contract is a crime provided for in penal code and can lead to imprisonment, among other punishments.

