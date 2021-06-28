The Brazilian VTEX presents documents to go public in the US.

New York, Jun 28 (.) .- The Brazilian company VTEX announced this Monday that it plans to go public in the United States and has submitted preparatory documents to the Securities Market Commission (SEC).

VTEX, a provider of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital trading platform for business and retail brands, is seeking to apply for its shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement.

For now, the firm has submitted a Form F-1 to the SEC, corresponding to a proposed IPO of its class A common shares, although the number and price range of the offering is yet to be determined.

With more than 3,500 active clients in 50 countries, VTEX works with brands such as Sony, Walmart, Whirlpool, Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Nestlé, and is considered a leader in accelerating the transformation of digital commerce.

In their documents for the SEC, the top executives, Geraldo Thomaz Jr. and Mariano Gomide de Faria, describe the evolution of the firm and invite investors to contribute to the “foundations” of the digitization of commerce.

“Our clients made transactions worth almost 8,000 million dollars in gross volume of merchandise through our platform only last year. We are leaders in Latin America, the fastest growing region for e-commerce in the world in 2020,” they highlighted .

“It is a region that lags six years behind other global economies in penetrating digital commerce. We know what is coming and we are prepared to capture that growth,” they added.

According to its results disclosed to the regulator, in the quarter ended March 31, VTEX had a net loss of 12.5 million dollars, compared to the 5.2 million lost in the same section of the previous year.

Its turnover in that quarter amounted to 25.9 million, above the 16.6 million of that section of 2020.

The company said that the main managers of the initial IPO offering in New York are financial institutions JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities.

(c) . Agency