The Brazilian Stock Exchange rises due to recovery of activity; real wins before central bank meetings

The Mexican albino model who learned to embrace her condition

Mexico City, Jun 13 (.) .- Ruby Vizcarra spent her childhood being teased and harassed due to her fine white skin and platinum hair, but over time she learned to embrace her albinism and has been determined to make others know about your condition and see your beauty through modeling. When Vizcarra was in the first year of primary school, she had classmates who chased her and even beat her because among the 40 children in her class, only she stood out as the only albino in her school. “The children began to ask me if it was painted, what did it have, why was it like that. I made myself think: like this? What do I have?”, Tells . Vizcarra on World Albinism Awareness Day, that It is celebrated every June 13. According to the Luna Albinos Skin Foundation, albinism is an inherited genetic condition resulting from a genetic defect in an enzyme called tyrosinase, which helps the body change the amino acid tyrosine to a pigment, so those born with this condition do not have pigment in the skin. Ruby, now 27 years old, confesses that before entering school she did not feel different, because her younger sister was just like her. “I thought that was the way people were, my mother always treated me the same,” he says. However, the teasing, questioning and aggression against her just for being an albino were constant. “She even left my nails long” to defend herself from whoever hit her, she recalls. CHANGING TO BE ACCEPTED Albinism is a frequently misunderstood condition that leads to social stigmatization and those who live with it to seek, on many occasions, to be accepted. “People close to me asked me why I didn’t put on makeup, why didn’t I paint my hair to look ‘normal’. I said, ‘How normal? Am I not normal?’ It was just that need for acceptance that led Ruby in her teens to use makeup to color her skin and dyes to color her hair to feel safe. However, she confesses that looking more similar to the rest of the people did not make her feel good: “As time went by I looked in the mirror and cried, because I said ‘this is not me'” So she steeled herself and a One day she decided to shave to let her platinum hair emerge, at the same time that she set out to fulfill her dream of being a model, something that, she thought, was not for people like her because she had never seen an albino model in a magazine. This is how she came to a modeling agency that, contrary to what she thought, did not respect her condition and chose to make her up and pass her off as a blonde model. I didn’t want that. She wanted to shine for her albinism to “make it stand out that I am a person with albinism and I am modeling.” He stayed there for six months where he learned to pose and walk on a catwalk and after that he decided to go his own way. This is how he summoned professionals who wanted to work with an albino model without wanting to transform her, who wanted to portray her essence. Now, the young woman works for magazines and advertising campaigns, has more than 27,000 followers on Facebook and more than 20,000 on Instagram. TRANSCENDING THROUGH ACTIVISM Ruby accepts that one of the main obstacles to this condition is the great ignorance and stigma surrounding albinism. That is why in 2016 he created an organization called the Latino Albino Movement to support and provide information to those born with this genetic disorder. The goal, she says, is that people and their families have correct information about albinism and that, like her, they realize that being born with depigmented skin and colorless hair is not an impediment to pursuing their dreams. He also hopes that his activism will allow people with albinism to have access to sunscreen and sunglasses, which are often financially unaffordable for many in the region. Finally, he expresses his hope that relatives of people with albinism understand the condition and thus “from childhood give them security and good self-esteem,” he concludes. (c) . Agency