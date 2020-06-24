Jair Bolsonaro (. / Adriano Machado)

Those responsible for an investigation that tries to determine if the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, tried to illegally interfere with the Federal Police, as the former minister denounced Sergio Moro, reported this Tuesday that They intend to question the president.

The interrogation, which must be authorized by the Supreme Court, is part of an open investigation based on complaints from Moro, who resigned from the post of Minister of Justice last April after denouncing alleged pressure and illegal interference by the president in the Federal Police.

The request was addressed to the magistrate Celso de Mello, who from the Supreme supervises that investigation, and in case he approves it, You must also decide if the questioning will be face-to-face or if the agent can respond in writing. to a questionnaire.

The investigation tries to clarify if Bolsonaro pressured or tried to interfere politically and illegally in the Federal Police, which in turn investigates two of his sons: Senator Flavio and Rio de Janeiro Councilman Carlos.

Suspicions against the president emerged from Moro’s complaints, who at the time of resignation declared that the president was pressing to change the leadership of the Federal Police, an autonomous institution, although dependent on the Ministry of Justice.

From those statements, the Supreme Court authorized the Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation in which Moro himself also appears.

In the image, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (i), along with former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (d). . / Joédson Alves / Archive

The former judge, known for his role in the anti-corruption operation Lava Jato, gave a statement to the authorities and indicated that these pressures were « explicit » at a ministerial meeting held on April 22, days before his resignation, and which was recorded on video.

In that meeting, which the Supreme decided to make public, an exalted Bolsonaro complained about the little information that the Federal Police provided him, affirmed that he tried unsuccessfully to change the leadership of the institution and warned that he would try again, which happened soon after.

The video of that meeting is one of the key pieces of the process, which So far, three influential ministers, politicians, and commissioners have been supplemented by questioning..

If there were sufficient indications against Bolsonaro, which denies all the accusations, the Prosecutor’s Office could file a complaint against him with the Supreme Court, which it could only open a trial if it is approved by a two-thirds majority of the votes in the Chamber of Deputies (342 out of 513).

Only if that majority were reached, Bolsonaro would be suspended from office for 180 days, period in which the Supreme Court would have to carry out the trial, and in case of being found guilty would be removed and the vice president, General Hamilton Mourao, would succeed him in power.

(With information from .)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Sergio Moro was interrogated for 8 hours after his accusations against Jair Bolsonaro