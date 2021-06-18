The Brazilian Petrobras announces an offer of what is left of its distributor

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 18 (.) .- The Brazilian oil company Petrobras announced this Friday that it will carry out a public offering of shares to sell 37.5% of the remaining papers of BR Distribuidora, a former subsidiary whose control it sold in 2019 within the framework of its ambitious divestment plan.

The sale of the 436.8 million common shares of the largest fuel distributor in Brazil could yield 11.5 billion reais (about 2.3 billion dollars) to the largest company in the country, taking into account the current price of the papers.

The prospectus of the offer was presented to the consideration of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM, stock market regulator) on Thursday night and disclosed this Friday in a statement to the market of Petrobras, a company controlled by the State but with shares traded in the Sao Paulo, New York and Madrid stock exchanges.

According to the offer prospectus, the final price for each share will be defined on June 30 after the conclusion of the process for collecting investment intentions among institutional investors.

The sale of the remaining shares of BR Distribuidora was authorized last August by the Petrobras Board of Directors, which was waiting for the most appropriate moment in the market to announce the offer.

The former Petrobras subsidiary, founded in 1971, is the largest distributor in Brazil, with about 7,700 supply stations in all the states of the country, and the leader in the fuel distribution market, with a 27% share.

In addition to its gigantic network of refueling stations, the distributor has 85 fuel storage bases, 13 lubricant depots and 99 refueling stations at airports.

After a successful auction in 2019 in which it sold 33.75% of its stake in BR Distribuidora, which was 71.25% at the time, for 9,633 million reais (about 1,926.6 million dollars at the current exchange rate) and Through which it diluted control, Petrobras was left with a 37.5% minority stake in the company.

The privatization process of BR Distribuidora began in 2017 when Petrobras made an initial offer of shares in the distributor in which it sold 30% of its stake for 5,000 million reais (about 1 billion dollars).

According to the oil company, the sale of the remaining shares of BR Distribuidora is part of its divestment plan, aimed at reducing debt, improving its financial profile and focusing operations on the most profitable assets, mainly those for the exploitation of hydrocarbons.

The divestment plan also foresees for this year the sale of eight of the company’s refineries responsible for half of the country’s refining capacity.

