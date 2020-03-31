On Monday, the Brazilian Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, asked the population to follow the guidelines set by the state authorities regarding prevention measures against the coronavirus, thus contradicting the position of the president, Jair Bolsonaro., very critical, for example, with the quarantines decreed in some states and municipalities.

“I have spoken with the municipal and state secretaries and for the moment, I maintain the recommendation of the states because it is the most recommended, since there are many deficiencies in the health system,” acknowledged Mandetta.

Brazil confirmed on Monday the death of 159 people and the spread of 4,579, being the state of Sao Paulo the most affected of them all, along with that of Rio de Janeiro.

A day earlier, as the ‘Estadao’ newspaper recalled, Bolsonaro walked the streets of Brasilia, visited businesses and made contact with merchants and pedestrians, and even encouraged the rest of the politicians to take to the streets to know first-hand what is happening in the country, in disagreement with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The heavy week, Bolsonaro questioned the data of deaths from coronavirus in the state of Sao Paulo, with whose governor he maintains a hard confrontation for his management of the pandemic.

“In Rio de Janeiro, until yesterday’s data [jueves] there were nine dead, and 58 in San Pablo. I know there is a difference in population, but it is a very large number for San Pablo. There can be no numbers game to favor political interests. I do not believe those numbers of San Pablo, especially for the measures that he [el gobernador Joao Doria] took, ”Bolsonaro said in a telephone interview on the Band TV channel.

The president has been minimizing the severity of the pandemic for weeks, calling it a “flu”, and launched a campaign against the confinement measures decreed in many states, including San Pablo. Furthermore, Bolsonaro compared the pandemic of the new coronavirus with deaths from traffic accidents. “Are some going to die? They are going to die, hey, sorry. This is life, this is reality. We can’t stop the car factory because there are 60,000 traffic deaths a year, right? ”

According to Bolsonaro, quarantines can cause social “chaos” with “looting of supermarkets” and represent a threat to “democratic normality”.

With information from Europa Press