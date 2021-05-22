The Brazilian meat company Marfrig buys 24.23% of the capital of BRF

Sao Paulo, May 22 (EFE) .- The Brazilian meat company Marfrig bought 24.23% of the capital stock of the giant BRF through the acquisition of ordinary shares, the company reported this Friday.

Marfrig, a beef producer, acquired 196,869,573 ordinary papers from BRF, the world’s largest chicken meat exporter, via options and an auction held on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, according to a relevant fact sent to the market .

The company highlighted that the acquisition of the stake seeks to diversify investments in a segment that is “complementary to its sector of activity.”

Marfrig is focused on the production of beef, while BRF’s center of production is chicken and pork.

“Marfrig clarifies that it does not intend to elect the members to the Board of Directors or to influence the activities of BRF,” the statement said.

He also specified that no type of contract or agreement was signed that regulates the exercise of voting.

Hours before the acquisition was officially confirmed, BRF’s common shares closed up 16.2%, while Marfrig’s commons lost 5.20% on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Marfrig’s purchase of the shares came two years after a frustrated merger attempt between the two Brazilian food giants.

(c) EFE Agency