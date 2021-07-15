The Brazilian Magazine Luiza announces the offer of shares and the purchase of KaBuM!

Sao Paulo, Jul 15 . .- The Brazilian retail and e-commerce giant Magazine Luiza announced this Thursday a public offering of shares for 4.6 billion reais (about 920 million dollars) and the purchase of KaBuM! internet sales specialized in technology and videogames.

In separate communications sent to the market, Magazine Luiza, also known as Magalú and led by Brazilian businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, indicated that the Board of Directors of the business group approved a “primary distribution public offering” of 150 million common shares.

The offer, scheduled for July 22, will be coordinated by Itaú BBA, BTG Pactual, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Bradesco BBI, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Santander Brasil, UBS BB and XP Investimentos, and seeks with it to finance their expansion logistics and technology, in addition to strengthening capital for investments and acquisitions.

Just this Thursday, the company announced the acquisition of KaBuM !, in an operation with an initial payment of 1,000 million reais (about 200 million dollars) and another remaining balance in 75 million common shares and bonds with exercise for 31 of January 2024 conditioned to the fulfillment of goals.

In the year-on-year period ending in May this year, KaBuM! It had a net profit of 312 million reais (about 62.4 million dollars) and revenues of 3.4 billion reais (about 680 million dollars), for a growth of 62% compared to the previous 12 months.

The acquisition of the platform is in addition to that made by other technology companies in recent months: CanalTech, one of the main computer content sites in Brazil, and Jovem Nerd.

In a third statement sent to the market this Thursday, Magazine Luiza indicated that it will disclose projections regarding operational indicators, such as those of its distribution centers, “cross-docking” units (product that is not considered in stock), storage area and number of physical stores.

The company’s shares closed on Wednesday on the Ibovespa of the Sao Paulo stock exchange with a price of 22.93 reais (about $ 4.50) and this Thursday at mid-session they rose 5%. .

.