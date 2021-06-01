The Brazilian Government now assures that the Copa América is not confirmed

06/01/2021 at 04:09 CEST

This is Bolsonarism: creating chaos permanently, questioning any decision and moving by contradictory impulses, mostly authoritarian. The Brazilian Executive, with the participation at the highest level of the extreme right Jair bolsonaro, negotiated with the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, the organization of the Copa América in Brazil, and hours later one of the ministers, on behalf of the Government, questioned its implementation.

And all in this in the midst of political chaos, with the Workers’ Party, led by Lula da Silva, appealing to the Supreme Court to prohibit the holding of the tournament in a country where the 462,700 deaths from Covid-19 were reached yesterday.

A POLITIZED TOURNAMENT

Brazil came to the rescue of Conmebol when the Peronist government of Argentina backed down in the solo organization of the tournament due to the spike in infections. Before, Colombia had already resigned due to the social crisis, fueled by unjustifiable police repression, and suffering from health.

The Copa América comes as a ring to Bolsonaro’s denialism, and his unhealthy obsession against social distancing. It is the perfect opportunity to legitimize itself when on Saturday, at last, the Brazilian left took to the streets to show their satiety by the genocidal necropolitics of the extreme right during the pandemic,

In its image washing, the Executive imposes the headquarters of Brasilia, capital of the country, and Manaus, where the negligence of the federal government reached the sumun, as is now being investigated in a Parliamentary Commission in the Brazilian Senate. That the Copa América is played in the capital of Amazonas is to whitewash and normalize that there never was a sanitary chaos with hundreds of infected dying from drowning due to lack of oxygen.

The @CopaAmerica will be in Brazil! I want to especially thank the President @jairbolsonaro and his cabinet for hosting the oldest national team tournament in the world. Likewise, my gratitude to President Rogério Caboclo and @CBF_Futebol, for their invaluable collaboration. – Alejandro Domínguez (@agdws) May 31, 2021

SOWING DOUBTS

Hours later, the Minister of the Civil House, General Luiz Eduardo Ramos, who had been in a meeting with the CBF, came to the fore to put the tournament in Brazil on hold. He assured that there are still negotiations between the Executive, the Conferderaçao and Conmebol and put a series of conditions, the most prominent of which is the obligation that the 10 participating delegations (which will be made up of 65 members) are vaccinated against Covid- 19 before the start of the tournament

The demand draws attention because until last week, thirteen Brazilian teams were playing continental competitions, between the group stages of the Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, and the Brazilian authorities did not ask any foreign (and not local) team to be present. vaccinated. The order sounds like a cheat.

Bolsonaro’s government took down indicating that if the Copa América is played it will be without an audience, when weeks ago I was pushing behind the scenes so that the final of the Carioca Championship, which is played in Rio de Janeiro, which is a fiefdom of the extreme right, be played with torcedores. Furthermore, it was proposed that the final match between Flamengo and Fluminense be moved from the Maracana to the National Stadium in Brasilia to ensure the presence of 20,000 fans.

The Brazilian Government is expected to ratify the organization of the tournament this Tuesday, which has its scheduled start date for June 13, Another debate not yet resolved is that of the venues. Bolsonaro he insists on Brasilia, which could host Brazil’s opening match and final, and Manaus.

The states of Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Norte have vetoed tournament matches in their territory, making the participation of Recife and Natal unfeasible. Sao Paulo and Bahia have announced that, if local protocols are followed, they are willing to host meetings. Another possible venue is in Cuiabá, where the Pantanal Arena was built for the 2014 World Cup.