The Brazilian Confederation suspends its president after allegations of abuse

06/07/2021 at 12:16 AM CEST

.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) suspended for a period of 30 days, starting this Sunday, its president, Rogério Caboclo, who was accused by an employee of the entity of moral and sexual abuse.

Caboclo’s suspension from his duties as president of the CBF was adopted by the entity’s Ethics Commission, which also has called an extraordinary meeting of all its directors for this Monday.

The crisis around Caboclo has exploded a week before the start of the Copa América, whose organization has been awarded to Brazil after the resignations of Argentina and Colombia and despite the fact that the country is one of the most affected by the coronavirus, with more than 472,000 deaths and doors of a new wave of the pandemic.

The place of Caboclo will be temporarily assumed by Antonio Carlos Nunes, current vice president of the CBF, who will be in charge of the entity for at least the next 30 days, a period that coincides with the America’s Cup, which will begin on June 13.

The celebration of the continental tournament in Brazil, due to its serious health situation, has unleashed a huge controversy in the country, but it has been supported by Conmebol, the CBF and the government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

That decision has also caused discomfort in the Brazilian team, to the point that team players and coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi “Tite” have suspended their regular press conferences since it was announced.

The training sessions of the national team in recent days have been distant from the press and, in the midst of that silence, the local press weaves many conjectures.

One of the most insistent states that, after next Tuesday’s match with Paraguay, which will end a new round of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Tite will submit his resignation and will be replaced immediately by Renato Gaúcho, who is currently without a club.

The local press also maintains that the players will publish a manifesto to express their discomfort with the Copa América and speculates that many may decide not to play the tournament, although none of that has been confirmed.

Caboclo’s relationship with Tite and the national team was already distant, but the problems would have worsened after the complaint filed last Friday by an official of the entity.

According to that employee, whose name remains withheld, Caboclo tried to sexually abuse and morally pressure her since April 2020 during trips and meetings, many of them occurred in front of other people.