Tite, Brazilian coach, it was dispatched to taste in an interview in L’Equipe where he requested the return of Neymar to the ranks of Barcelona. The coach has no doubts that the position and the company were the most suitable for the current star of Paris Saint Germain, that he has not managed to reach his maximum level.

«The best period that Neymar has known is in Barcelona, when he was left on a 4-3-3 and then finished in the center. It coincided with the best time for the national team, ”said the coach, who wants to return Brazil to the top of world football.

Neymar, currently a refugee in Brazil due to the coronavirus, is in tune with a coach who only has good words for him. “Starting from the side, he used his perception of the game, his speed of reflection and execution, and his improvisational capacity while putting speed. I am talking about the Neymar that is in its physical and mental fullness », he said.

Remember that Barcelona is trying to get the Brazilian footballer backBut last summer they were unable to reach an agreement with PSG. The striker undoubtedly wants to be with Leo Messi again.