The Brazilian Amazon loses more than 580 kilometers of jungle

Measurement using satellite images

This methodology is based on images and satellites, and is used by INPE to provide advance alerts on areas that are being deforested in the Amazon. In total, they have been issued 1 566 deforestation warnings in the month of April.

In addition, according to scientists, the amount of devastated vegetation could be higher, because during the month of April 26% of the Amazon was covered with clouds. Therefore, the satellite could not capture images of the forest accurately.

Thus, according to the Climate Observatory network, a network that includes more than 50 organizations in defense of environmental causes in Brazil, there could be more hidden deforestation than will become visible in the coming months when the weather opens in the jungle.