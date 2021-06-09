The Bravos manager commented on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run.

The manager of the Braves from Atlanta, Brian Snitker gave statements about home run from Ronald Acuña Jr. last June 8 at the MLB.

The home run that “El Abusador” hit, against Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, was not just any four-corner hit, it was a long homer across the left field of Citizens Bank Park in the Big leagues.

The home run from Acuna Jr. traveled a distance of 460 feet in the MLB, with an exit speed of 116 miles, leaving behind his personal mark of 115.9 in connection speed in the big top.

Given the commotion caused by this huge blow that almost completely left the Philadelphia stadium, manager of the Braves it gave statements about Ronald Acuña Jr.

“That is pure power. Maybe it’s the best I’ve ever seen, ”said the manager of the Braves, Brian Snitker, 65 years old.

According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com yesterday’s home run, June 8, Acuna Jr. He was the fastest and strongest of his career and that an Atlanta player has hit since Statcast began measuring the hits of the Big leagues in 2015.

In case you didn’t see the stake, here you can see it:

THE BEAST! 🙌 460 FEET! 😱😱 Ronald Acuña Jr. hits his 18th homer of the year and ties the lead in @LasMayores. #ArepaPower pic.twitter.com/kQNKW4Y2gx – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 9, 2021

Here the report of the MLB:

The Braves manager gave his words about Ronald’s home run: “That’s pure power.” # MLBVenezuela

Details here: https://t.co/r79fmPoit7 – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 9, 2021

Photo: AP.