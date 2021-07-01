The Braves destroy the Mets 20-2 in a day of great scores

07/01/2021 at 08:03 CEST

.

Curaçao second baseman Ozzie Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 20-2. The Braves (38-41) closed with a great victory the month of June, in which they went 13-15, and are behind the New York Mets (41-35), who occupied the first place, by 4.5 games in the East Division of the National League. This was the fourth time the Mets allowed at least 20 runs in their history. They lost 26-7 at Philadelphia in 1985, 25-4 at Washington in 2018 and 23-5 at Washington in 2017.

Albies (15) got the ball out of the field twice against the Mets. Albies’ punishment began in the fifth inning when he connected from four corners on the pitches of relief relay Thomas Szapucki, with a runner in the way. The curazoleño returned to get the ball out of the field in the eighth inning, overcoming the work of closer Albert Almora Jr., taking two runners ahead.

The Venezuelan ranger Ronald Acuña Jr. (22) took the ball out of the field in the first inning when he found the shots sent by the starter David Peterson, without teammates ahead. Pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza (4) also blew the wall in the seventh against Szapucki, with no teammates on the trails.

The victory was scored by starter Max Fried (5-4) in five innings. For the Mets the defeat was carried by Peterson (2-6) when he launched three episodes.

Schoop drives in three runs in win over Indians

First baseman Jonathan Schoop drove in three runs of the Detroit Tigers, who beat the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. Schoop, who hit twice on four trips to the batter’s cage, ended up driving in three of the Tigers’ nine touchdowns and scored once. The victory on the mound was credited by relief Kyle Funkhouser (2-0) in one and two-thirds inning.

For the Indians first baseman Bobby Bradley (8) hit a pair of home runs in the second and fourth innings, both solo. The Dominican third baseman José Ramírez (18) also sent the ball to the street in the first inning, as a punishment for the pitches of the Dominican starter José Ureña, with two outs in the inning, while the Venezuelan second baseman César Hernández (12) was he flew the wall before Ureña’s work, in the third inning, also lonely.

The loss was carried by relief Bryan Shaw (2-3) in one episode.

Panik and Duvall hit home runs against the Phillies

Third baseman Joe Panik and ranger Adam Duvall each hit home runs and The Miami Marlins defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6. Panik (3) took the ball out of the field in the second inning, with no runners ahead, while Duvall (18) also hit four corners, alone. On the mound the victory was scored by the relief Zach Pop (1-0) in one episode.

For the Phillies, Ranger Bryce Harper (13) punished the Marlins with a pair of home runs in the second inning and in the seventh, both home runs with no runners ahead. The loss was carried by starter Aaron Nola (5-5) in 4 2/3 innings.

Pérez controls the Royals with his serpentine

Venezuelan starter Martín Pérez threw five 1/3 innings and with the support of two homers led to Boston Red Sox to 6-2 win over Kansas City Royals. On his way to victory, Pérez (6-4) allowed seven hits, a home run and two runs and retired two batters via strikeout. Perez faced 21 batters with 86 pitches, of which 54 went to the strike zone, and left his ERA at 4.04.

In the attack, designated hitter JD Martinez (16) and ranger Hunter Renfroe (12) each hit home runs.

For the Royals, Venezuelan receiver Salvador Pérez (19) sent the ball to the street in the second inning, without teammates ahead against Pérez’s work. The loss was carried by starter Mike Minor (6-6) in five innings.

Bassitt throws solid and dominates the Rangers

Starter Chriss Bassitt worked seven innings and directed from the top of the mound the Oakland Athletics win 3-1 over Texas Rangers. Bassitt (9-2) allowed three hits, walked one and retired seven via strikeout.

On offense, designated hitter Frank Schwindel (1) also hit from four corners in the second inning, leading a runner ahead.

The loss for the Rangers was carried by starter Kolby Allard (2-4) in six innings.

Grandal blows up the fence twice against the Twins

The Cuban receiver Yasmani Grandal punished with two homers and supported the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Minnesota Twins 13-3. In the power club job, Grandal (14) hit from four corners in the fifth inning against relief Matt Shoemaker. Grandal’s first homer flew 398 feet between left and center fields, leading third baseman Yoan Moncada and first baseman José Abreu ahead of the Cubans. In the sixth inning, he bounced the ball off the field again against Shoemaker with a 447-foot hit across the top of right field, pushing Abreu’s run.

Abreu (13) also punished with a full-return ball in the third inning in response to starts from starter Bailey Ober. The victory on the mound was credited to starter Dylan Cease (7-3) in six innings.

For the Twins, Dominican designated hitter Nelson Cruz (18) punished with a full-return hit in the sixth inning. Dominican ranger Gilberto Celestino (2) also hit a full lap in the eighth inning, with no runners on the trails. The defeat was carried by Ober (0-1) in three and a third episodes.

Moore seals the win with a home run

Second baseman Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7. Moore (7) hit a pitch to right Patrick Murphy’s 3-1 count into left-center field, bringing Venezuelan catcher Luis Torrens and pinch-hitter Shed Long Jr. to the register. relief Kendall Graveman (2-0) in one and two-thirds inning.

For the Blue Jays, Cuban first baseman Lourdes Gurriel (9) threw the ball into the fairway in the eighth inning by catching pitches from relief Anthony Misiewicz, with no runners in the way. The defeat was carried by the relief Patrick Murphy (0-1) in a third of inning.

Hays hits a home run in the Oriols win

Ranger Austin Hays scooped the ball off the field and led the attack from the Baltimore Oriols, who beat the Houston Astros 5-2. Hays (8) dribbled the ball from the field in the eighth with no runners ahead against shots from closer Ryan Hartman.

The victory was credited by relay Tanner Scott (3-3) in one and two-thirds inning. For the Astros, the loss went to Venezuelan starter Luis L. Garcia (6-5) in four innings.

Grisham’s grand slam and home run against the Reds

Ranger Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and added a home run, finished with five RBIs, and shortstop Fernando Tatis hit his 26th home run in the victory of the San Diego Padres, who defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-5. Grisham blew the wall with a full house in the fifth inning, while in the second he did so with no runners ahead.

Tatis Jr., (26) hit from four corners in the third inning and hit 26 homers so far this season. The Dominican sent the ball to the street against the serpentine of Cuban starter Vladimir Gutiérrez, without teammates ahead, without outs in the episode. With his 26th home run, Tatis Jr., recovers and climbs to second place in home runs in the Major Leagues, behind Japanese leader Shohei Ohtani (28) and ties with fellow Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26).

On the mound the victory was scored by starter Joe Musgrove (5-6) in four innings. For the Reds, the defeat was carried by Gutiérrez (3-3) in four and a third innings.

Turner hits his third cycle in the Nationals win

The short stop Trea Turner completed the third cycle of her career, tying a record, hitting a triple in the sixth inning to the washington nationals, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 win over Tampa Bay Rays. Turner became the fifth player in Major League history with three cycles, joining Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly. As Turner’s fourth hit of the day flew down the line, the crowd immediately rose to await a play in the third. And the Rays were prepared. Manuel Margot hit court man Mike Brosseau. The second base relief was true, but Turner narrowly beat Yandy Diaz’s tag with a head slip.

Turner joins that club as old as it is exclusive. Other than Beltré, the others with three rounds got them before the mid-1930s. Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen, a double in the third off Ryan Sherriff (0-1) and then hit his fourteenth home run in the fourth off Michael Wacha.

Dominican third baseman Starlin Castro (3) hit a home run, a single and drove in four. Josh Bell drove in three and Juan Soto had three hits and two RBIs. On the mound the victory was credited to Jon Lester (2-3) in five episodes.

For the Rays, Cuban third baseman Yandi Díaz (3) took the ball out of the field in the first inning with no runners ahead against Lester’s serpentine. The loss was carried by relief Ryan Sherriff (0-1) in a third of the inning.

Gray and Cron combine in the Rockies win

Starter Jon Gray worked six solid innings and first baseman CJ Cron hit the fairway for the Colorado Rockies, who beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2. En route to victory, Gray (5-6) allowed two hits, a home run and two runs, walked four and retired five via strikeout. Meanwhile, at the club work, Cron (11) hit a full lap in the fourth inning without runners on the trails.

The Pirates’ loss was charged by starter Chad Kuhl (2-5) in 4 1/3 innings.

Urías hits two home runs against the Cubs

Mexican third baseman Luis Urías hit a pair of home runs and finished with four RBIs, shortstop Willy Adames added a grand slam for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the Chicago Cubs 15-7. Urías (10) began the penalty against the Cubs in the second inning by overcoming pitches from starter Jake Arrieta taking a runner ahead. His first full-round hit of the afternoon sent the ball flying 427 feet over the wall between left and center field. In the sixth inning he hit a full lap again, with no teammates in circulation, on the pitches of reliever Adam Morgan. Adames (12) hit a grand slam in the fourth against relief pitches Tommy Nance.

The victory was credited to the relief Trevor Richards (3-0) in work of two episodes. For the Cubs he lost the relay Rex Brothers (2-1) in one and a third innings.

Kim returns to the path of triumph

South Korean starter Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitched five solid innings, helped himself by hitting a two-run double and The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. With their victory, the Cardinals got a three-game “sweep”. Kim (2-5) had lost five consecutive decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners in his first four innings, giving up an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera. Kim retired his last five batters. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits for the Cardinals to win for the fourth time in their last five games.

On the drums Ranger Tommy Edman drove in a pair of touchdowns. The Diamondbacks lost to starter Riley Smith (1-4) in three innings.