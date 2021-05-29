The Brasileirao starts: all against Flamengo

05/29/2021 at 2:36 AM CEST

The Brasileirao 2021 is an all against Flamengo, who was the champion of the last two editions and who comes out in pole position to chain a third title.

The rubronegro carioca, which is still run by Rogerio Ceni, maintains the block of stars, which recent seasons have commanded in Brazilian football: with Gerson, who has an offer to go to Olympique de Marseille in Jorge Sampaoli, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Bruno Henrique Y Gabigol. He has the best 11 starters on the continent and, in 2021, he has already won two titles: the Supercopa do Brasil and the Carioca Championship.

The main adversary of Mengao is, a priori, Palmeiras, which has a dismal start to the season in which he has lost the three trophies at stake: the Super Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Paulista Championship. The game proposed by the Portuguese, Abel Ferreira, that helped him to conquer the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, is increasingly poor. And his team is now much more predictable: speculating playing behind and trying to sentence the counter.

Chance has wanted the Brasileirao to start with a clash between the two great aspirants. Flamengo – Palmeiras, which is played Sunday in Maracanã, will set the trend. It is one of the great games of the championship.

Or Mengão returned to the field not Sunday, at 4pm, not Maracanã, to face or Palmeiras. É a estia do Mais Dear not @brasileirao! #CRF #ComeFlamengo 📸 @ AlexandreVidal1 e @ mcortesdasilva8 / CRF pic.twitter.com/J2Ok3xj5ue – Flamengo (@Flamengo) May 28, 2021

There are two outsiders. The At. Mineiro and Sao Paulo. The Gaul, who has lost the baton Sampaoli, has been reinforced with Hulk and he is convinced that, this year, he will be able to fight for all titles. The answered Cuca, who led Santos to the final of the Libertadores last year, has started his new stay in Belo Horizonte on the right foot, winning the Mineiro Championship and qualifying his team for the knockout stages of the Libertadores.

THE HERNÁN CRESPO FACTOR

The São Paulo Tricolor, for its part, has regained its smile. Hernán Crespo arrived and kissed the saint, winning the Paulista Championship, the first title since 2012, which broke a harrowing drought of almost 9 years. The team of Dani alves feels strong and confident.

The International, who directs the canary Miguel Angel Ramirezas well as the Guild, now with Tiago nunes instead of Renato Portaluppi, they will go out to occupy the places of Libertadores and, who knows, surprise. Something that, in principle, Corinthians cannot choose, which has just hired the former Blaugrana winger Sylvinho as a coach, in a very tough season with an unbalanced squad and no financial muscle to sign.

Other points of interest will be to see what the performance of Santos and his new generation of Meninos da Vila is., and observe the evolution of the Red Bull project in Brazil, which in its first year in the elite already qualified to play the Copa Sudamericana.

It will be an atypical Brazilian as several historical players will go through Serie B this year: Vasco da Gama, Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Coritiba, Goiás … Never has the silver category of Brazilian football presented such a poster.