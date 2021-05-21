The brands that sell the most cars in Spain

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The pandemic stumbled the plans of all car manufacturers, who saw how the challenge of electrification coincided with months of “almost” complete production stoppage. The fondness for rankings does not understand industries or topics, we like to compare and know where our dream product is. A few weeks ago we discovered the list of the cheapest electric cars, or the 10 cheapest vehicles in our country. As we know that you like it and that curiosity is part of any Muy Interesante reader, we bring you the Top 10 of the brands that sell the most in our country. It is not surprising that Seat is the leader of this ranking, but it does not have a considerable margin compared to the second, which has been Volkswagen.

The list of the best-selling cars goes in other directions. The Dacia Sandero was the best-selling car in 2020, a dire year for registration data and with good reason. The coronavirus has been in charge of squandering any hope in the sector, with the closure of dealerships during confinement and the economic fears that accompany the current situation. Ultimately, last year 851,211 cars were sold, which represented a decrease of 32.2% according to the employers’ association of automobile manufacturers. A remarkable and historical difference compared to the more than 1 million models sold in 2019.

Martorell’s firm leads the ranking as a global brand but his León has fallen just over 400 units away from Sandero. The third place, as the best-selling model, has been for the Nissan Qashqai, the general-purpose SUV that opened the ban on the trend of SUVs beyond the premium market. The top 5 is completed by the Renault Clio and the Toyota Corolla, followed by the Seat Arona, which has recently been updated together with the Ibiza. Back to the list that concerns us today, and as a curious detail, the list of the main automobile manufacturers in the world is headed by the Volkswagen Group, followed by the Japanese Toyota and the Renault-Nissan alliance.